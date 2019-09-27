Dr. Remolina accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen Remolina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Remolina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Remolina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital6050 N Corona Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 469-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Remolina?
Dr. Remolina has been my physician for over 20 years. He is very knowledgeable and goes above and beyond to meet my healthcare need i.e. taking phone calls on the weekend, and calling in prescriptions while on my vacation. For most physicians this is unheard of and truly appreciated.
About Dr. Stephen Remolina, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1518108810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remolina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remolina works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Remolina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remolina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remolina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remolina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.