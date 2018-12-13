See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Stephen Richardson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Richardson, MD

Dr. Stephen Richardson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from King's College London School Of Medicine, University Of London and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Richardson works at NYU Langone Diabetes & Endocrine Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Richardson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Diabetes & Endocrine Associates
    222 E 41st St Fl 23, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 481-1350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Overweight
Abnormal Thyroid
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Stephen Richardson, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144328261
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kings Coll Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kings Coll Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • King's College London School Of Medicine, University Of London
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richardson works at NYU Langone Diabetes & Endocrine Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Richardson’s profile.

    Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

