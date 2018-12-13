Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Richardson, MD
Dr. Stephen Richardson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from King's College London School Of Medicine, University Of London and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Diabetes & Endocrine Associates222 E 41st St Fl 23, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 481-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson?
I've been a patient of Dr. Richardson's for years, and only have the highest praise for him. He is personable, professional, helpful, informative, with a wry sense of humor. I've recommended Dr. Richardson to a very good friend of mine who agrees with my comments. I simply do not understand the negative reviews; my experience is entirely the opposite.
About Dr. Stephen Richardson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1144328261
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Kings Coll Hosp
- Kings Coll Hosp
- King's College London School Of Medicine, University Of London
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.