Dr. Stephen Richardson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Richardson, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
1
Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee- Bldg B1714 Mahan Center Blvd Bldg B, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-4134Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Richardson, MD
- Dermatology
- English

Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Jock Itch and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
