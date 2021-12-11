See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. Stephen Ridgeway, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Ridgeway, MD

Dr. Stephen Ridgeway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Ridgeway works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ridgeway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics
    35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-7654
  2. 2
    Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st
    1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-7654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Downtown

Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2021
    Excellent experience. Since my first review in 2016 I have had my second hip replaced by Dr Ridgeway in 2019. Dr Ridgeway, Jack Sizemore and Kusida are all fantastic, what a great team. Dr Ridgeway is second to non. If hips or knees come up in conversation I always refer people to him.
    Annette in Simpsonville — Dec 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Ridgeway, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Ridgeway, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184682239
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Anderson Ortho Rsch Foundation
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Greenville Hosp Syst
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Ridgeway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridgeway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ridgeway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ridgeway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ridgeway works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Ridgeway’s profile.

    Dr. Ridgeway has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridgeway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridgeway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridgeway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridgeway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridgeway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

