Dr. Stephen Ridgeway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Ridgeway, MD
Dr. Stephen Ridgeway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Ridgeway works at
Dr. Ridgeway's Office Locations
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Since my first review in 2016 I have had my second hip replaced by Dr Ridgeway in 2019. Dr Ridgeway, Jack Sizemore and Kusida are all fantastic, what a great team. Dr Ridgeway is second to non. If hips or knees come up in conversation I always refer people to him.
About Dr. Stephen Ridgeway, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1184682239
Education & Certifications
- The Anderson Ortho Rsch Foundation
- Greenville Hosp Syst
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Clemson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridgeway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridgeway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridgeway works at
Dr. Ridgeway has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridgeway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridgeway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridgeway.
