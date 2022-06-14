See All Neurosurgeons in Flagstaff, AZ
Dr. Stephen Ritland, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Ritland, MD

Dr. Stephen Ritland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ritland works at Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ritland's Office Locations

    Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group
    107 E Oak Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagstaff Medical Center
  • Verde Valley Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Ritland, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346270832
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda U Affil Hosp
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Ritland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ritland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ritland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ritland works at Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Ritland’s profile.

    Dr. Ritland has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

