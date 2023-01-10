Dr. Stephen Ritter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ritter, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Ritter, MD
Dr. Stephen Ritter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Ritter works at
Dr. Ritter's Office Locations
-
1
Ihrs -electrophysiology1040 37th Pl Ste 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-6140
- 2 885 37th Pl Ste B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-6140
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ritter?
He is wonderful!!!
About Dr. Stephen Ritter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1073573580
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritter works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.