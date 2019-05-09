Dr. Stephen Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Robbins, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Robbins, MD
Dr. Stephen Robbins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Orthopaedic Hospital Of Wisconsin.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins' Office Locations
Wisconsin Bone & Joint S C525 W River Woods Pkwy Ste 130, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Directions (414) 961-0304
- 2 575 W River Woods Pkwy Ste 305, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Directions (414) 961-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Orthopaedic Hospital Of Wisconsin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience-doing very well after surgery.
About Dr. Stephen Robbins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790791713
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
