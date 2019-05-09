Overview of Dr. Stephen Robbins, MD

Dr. Stephen Robbins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Orthopaedic Hospital Of Wisconsin.



Dr. Robbins works at Wisconsin Bone & Joint S C in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.