Overview of Dr. Stephen Roe, MD

Dr. Stephen Roe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their residency with Erlanger Med Center



Dr. Roe works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.