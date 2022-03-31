See All General Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Stephen Roe, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Chattanooga, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Roe, MD

Dr. Stephen Roe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their residency with Erlanger Med Center

Dr. Roe works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Roe's Office Locations

    Gunbarrel Office at Erlanger East
    1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste G11, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 267-0466
    University Surgical Associates
    979 E 3rd St # C-300, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 267-0466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Mar 31, 2022
    Dr. Roe was recommended by my rheumatologist for my surgery, and I was very pleased. He's very thorough, experienced, and my scar looks great!
    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790779353
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Erlanger Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Roe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roe works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Roe’s profile.

    Dr. Roe has seen patients for Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

