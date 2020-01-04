Overview of Dr. Stephen Rogers, DPM

Dr. Stephen Rogers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Newport Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Kent County Surgical Center in Warwick, RI with other offices in Middletown, RI and Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.