Dr. Stephen Rogers, DPM
Overview of Dr. Stephen Rogers, DPM
Dr. Stephen Rogers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Newport Hospital.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
Kent County Surgical Center400 Bald Hill Rd Ste 503, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 849-2157
Ear Nose & Throat Medicine and Surgery Group LLC850 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI 02842 Directions (401) 849-2157
Arthur D. Daily Md. Inc.300 Hanover St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Newport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Severe ankle pain
About Dr. Stephen Rogers, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245238385
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
