Dr. Stephen Rose, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Rose, MD
Dr. Stephen Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Southwest, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose's Office Locations
South Office4310 James Casey St Ste 3C, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 326-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Office6611 River Place Blvd Ste 100, Austin, TX 78730 Directions (512) 401-8400
Kyle5103 Kyle Center Dr Ste 103, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 326-2800
Orthopaedic Associates of Central Texas16020 Park Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-0766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Rose for over 3 years. He has taken care of everything from a wrist injury to a dog bite with severe nerve injury. He is kind, caring, and beyond proficient!! I am so blessed to have him as may orthopedist!!! He is without the very BEST!
About Dr. Stephen Rose, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Hand Surgery
