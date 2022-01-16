See All Neurologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD

Neurology
5.0 (30)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Halifax Health Medical Center and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Orlando Health Physicians Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center - Downtown Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health Physicians Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center - Downtown Orlando
    32 W Gore St Fl 3, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 352-1112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Halifax Health Medical Center
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Treatment frequency



Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2022
    Debbie Chandler is by far the BEST doctor I’ve ever had in my life. Thorough, detailed, goes out of her way to help you with your health. She listens, and helps you understand about my illness (MS). She pays attention to all aspects of your health. She caught that my thyroid numbers were not good. She sent the results over to my primary. I called my primary office to make sure the doctor sees the tests results. My primary did absolutely nothing, no changes to my thyroid meds. 6 months later I saw Debbie again had my blood work done again, still my thyroid numbers weren’t good, sent the results to my primary. My primary again didn’t do anything, so Debbie sent me to an endocrinologist. Bingo! I am good as new. She is my MS Savior!
    Dawn L. — Jan 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194715003
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Orlando Health Physicians Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center - Downtown Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

