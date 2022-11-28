Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Emory U Affil Hosp

Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
1
Northsidenorthpoint Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 295, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 303-1224Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Marietta Office3618 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 Directions (404) 255-0621Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
3
North Atlanta OB/GYN11975 Morris Rd Ste 310, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 255-0621
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor you could ask for! He is kind and caring and is a great listener. I feel comfortable in his care and he always follows up with his clients.
About Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1235125709
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosp
- Emory U Affil Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.