Overview of Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Emory U Affil Hosp



Dr. Rosenberg works at Northsidenorthpoint Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.