Overview of Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, DO

Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Rehab Consultants in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.