Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, DO
Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
Rehab Consultants5701 W 119th St Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 372-6473Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rehab Consultants10995 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 372-6472
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenberg see's my husband following his stroke. My husband's stroke occurred in his mid 50's and has had a major impact on his life and our entire family. Dr. Rosenberg and all his staff have been incredibly caring a supportive throughout a very difficult process. His recommendation to go to Menorah inpatient rehab following the stroke for a smaller unit with very personal care by excellent therapists was spot on. We are grateful for all the excellent care we have received!
About Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1467552828
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.