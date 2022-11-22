Dr. Stephen Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rosenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Stephen Rosenfeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus|University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Rosenfeld's Office Locations
Virginia Heart - Alexandria4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1200, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 977-4862Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 76 years old, so I’ve had a lifetime of doctors’ appointments. I would have to go back to the pediatrician who saw me in the early 1950s to compare the care that I received then—patient, comprehensive, informed—to that Dr. Rosenfeld provided me. One has become so used to dealing with physicians who focus more on their computer screens than on the patient before them that to run into a professional caregiver who actually treats the patient seeking his advice is so unique as to be almost shocking. For my latest appointment I had a list of questions, and Dr. Rosenfeld answered them to my total satisfaction. Outstanding!
About Dr. Stephen Rosenfeld, MD
- Cardiology
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1184621344
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus|University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
