Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, MD
Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations
Stephen R. Rosenthal MD PC10210 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 661-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
MY HUSBAND WAS IN THE EMERGENCY ROOM DR. ROSENTHAL NOT KNOWING HIS HISTORY SAVED MY HUSBANDS LIFE. WE JUST WANT TO THANK HIM FOR BEING THE GREAT SURGEN HE IS. I WISH MORE DOCTORS CARE ABOUT THEIR PATIENTS LIKE HE DID. I WAS TOLD HE RETIRED. I AM SORRY TO HEAR THAT. IT IS A GREAT LOSS FOR THE MEDICAL PROFESSION.
About Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.