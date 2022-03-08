Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, MD
Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations
-
1
Stephen H Rosenthal MD67 Union St Ste 403, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 653-5047
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
After floundering for about 40 years with a wide variety of incompetent psychiatrists, I finally found relief with Dr Rosenthal. He revamped all the meds I was on, and I felt better just three weeks after first our first meeting. He really takes his time with you, and he really cares. I recommend him without reservation to anyone suffering from depression or an an undiagnosed emotional or psychiatric disease. He really knows his stuff.
About Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1821069451
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Tufts New England Medical Center
- Baystate Med Ctr
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.