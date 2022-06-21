Overview

Dr. Stephen Ross, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ross works at UCLA Santa Monica Internal Medicine Consultants in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.