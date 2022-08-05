Dr. Stephen Rothstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rothstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Rothstein, MD
Dr. Stephen Rothstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rothstein's Office Locations
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7889Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
NYU Center for Mens Health555 Madison Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens and explains.
About Dr. Stephen Rothstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922062819
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
