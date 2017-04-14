Overview

Dr. Stephen Rulyak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Rulyak works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.