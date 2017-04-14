Dr. Stephen Rulyak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rulyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rulyak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Rulyak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Seattle Primary Physicians Pllc1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-2301
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4544
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-2314Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rulyak was respectful of my desire to have an early cancer screening colonoscopy based on my family's history of colon cancer. He had excellent bedside manner and his staff was warm, friendly, and professional. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Stephen Rulyak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1447330436
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Rulyak works at
