Dr. Stephen Ruyle, MD

Oncology
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Ruyle, MD

Dr. Stephen Ruyle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with Brigham and Womens Hosp-Harvard U

Dr. Ruyle works at The Urology Center of Colorado in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ruyle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Urology Center of Colorado
    2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Ruyle, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558300483
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hosp-Harvard U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Ruyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruyle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruyle works at The Urology Center of Colorado in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Ruyle’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

