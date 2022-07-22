Overview of Dr. Stephen Ryan, MD

Dr. Stephen Ryan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ryan works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL, Effingham, IL and Lincoln, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.