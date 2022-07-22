Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Ryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Ryan, MD
Dr. Stephen Ryan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan's Office Locations
-
1
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
-
2
Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Rural Health15 FOUNDERS LN, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 291-1041
- 3 300 N Maple St Bldg 655, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 342-4151
-
4
Lincoln Health Care Specialists Lab100 Stahlhut Dr, Lincoln, IL 62656 Directions (217) 735-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ryan is the best of the best. Personable, pleasant and easy to talk to. He successfully managed a very difficult aortic stent in my husbands abdomen. We are forever thankful that he was in Dr Ryans skilled hands. G Ortman
About Dr. Stephen Ryan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407949365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.