Overview of Dr. Stephen Sachs, MD

Dr. Stephen Sachs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Sachs works at Meritus Surgical Specialists in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.