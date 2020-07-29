Dr. Stephen Sacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sacks, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Sacks, MD
Dr. Stephen Sacks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Sacks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sacks' Office Locations
-
1
Tower Urology8635 W 3rd St Ste 1, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sacks?
For those who have bladder issues, it is a known fact that Dr Sacks is the best urologist to see in Los Angeles. He is extremely thorough in his treatment, diligent, caring, devoted, honest, highly highly experienced, and carries you through your journey to recovery like the exceptional Doctor that he is. He thinks of every single detail. And every single person on his team is exceptional too. Thank G-d this Doctor exist.
About Dr. Stephen Sacks, MD
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1073543369
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacks works at
Dr. Sacks has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.