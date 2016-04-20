Overview of Dr. Stephen Saltzman, MD

Dr. Stephen Saltzman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Saltzman works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Peabody, MA with other offices in Beverly, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.