Overview of Dr. Stephen Sandwell, MD

Dr. Stephen Sandwell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Sandwell works at Spine & Neuro in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Athens, AL and Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.