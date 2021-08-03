Dr. Stephen Sandwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sandwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Sandwell, MD
Dr. Stephen Sandwell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Sandwell's Office Locations
-
1
Spine & Neuro201 Governors Dr SW Fl 1, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-1600Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Cee LLC101 Fitness Way Ste 1200, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 533-1600
-
3
Spine & Neuro Center (florence)402 E Dr Hicks Blvd, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 533-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! I've seen many good doctors over the years. Amazing experience with Dr. Sandwell! Bedside manner, empathy, listening, observation, skill & expertise, thorough, patient, informative, cooperated & worked together with the patient... My sister's emergency brain tumor surgery could not have gone better. Great staff team. Seemed to bring out the best in each other. Excellent doctor... All you could hope for.
About Dr. Stephen Sandwell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1477525970
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandwell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandwell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.