See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Stephen Sawin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephen Sawin, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Sawin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Sawin works at South Jersey Fertility Center in Marlton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Jersey Fertility Center
    400 Lippincott Dr Ste 130, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sawin?

    Dec 11, 2018
    Dr. Sawin is patient, kind, honest, intelligent and has my complete trust. He takes the time to explain all the options and makes a hard conversation a little easier to take. Highly recommend him.
    — Dec 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Sawin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Sawin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sawin to family and friends

    Dr. Sawin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sawin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Sawin, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Sawin, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821062456
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sawin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sawin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawin works at South Jersey Fertility Center in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sawin’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.