Dr. Sawin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Sawin, MD
Dr. Stephen Sawin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
South Jersey Fertility Center400 Lippincott Dr Ste 130, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sawin is patient, kind, honest, intelligent and has my complete trust. He takes the time to explain all the options and makes a hard conversation a little easier to take. Highly recommend him.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1821062456
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Sawin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawin speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawin.
