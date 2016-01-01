Dr. Stephen Scelsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scelsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Scelsa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Scelsa, MD
Dr. Stephen Scelsa, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
Dr. Scelsa works at
Dr. Scelsa's Office Locations
-
1
Gramercy Park Physicians10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8490
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scelsa?
About Dr. Stephen Scelsa, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1770574980
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scelsa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scelsa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scelsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scelsa works at
Dr. Scelsa has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Nerve Conduction Studies and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scelsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Scelsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scelsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scelsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scelsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.