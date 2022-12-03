Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Schaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Schaffer, MD is an Audiology in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Audiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 523-6705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaffer?
everything was perfect couldnt of been any better
About Dr. Stephen Schaffer, MD
- Audiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, German
- 1720051089
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical Center
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Oklahoma Baptist University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schaffer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Dr. Schaffer speaks German.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.