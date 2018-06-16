Dr. Stephen Scharmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Scharmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Scharmann, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Scharmann works at
Locations
Intermountain Calton/Harrison Orthopedic Clinic4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 2400, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-6951Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
McKay-Dee Surgery and Orthopedic Center3895 Harrison Blvd Fl 1, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-6953
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Scharmann in 2008 after misdiagnosis and misguided treatment by another doctor. Dr. Scharmann was able to put in place several logical steps to determine the real problem and subsequently the best way to treat me. I have been very grateful ever since for his kind, patient, deliberative, compassionate, intelligent care.
About Dr. Stephen Scharmann, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1295805117
Education & Certifications
- Sonoma Comm Hosp
- Sonoma Comm Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scharmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharmann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharmann.
