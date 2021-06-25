Dr. Schatz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Schatz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Schatz, MD
Dr. Stephen Schatz, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their residency with Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
Dr. Schatz works at
Dr. Schatz's Office Locations
1
The Woodlands17189 I-45 Mob Ii Ste 305, The Woodlands, TX 77385 Directions (281) 351-5174Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 13215 Dotson Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 351-5174
3
The Woodlands17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 305, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 351-5174
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Unequivocally the best Dr I ever had. Extremely good at what he does. Consideration for patients goes through the roof and he performed a surgical procedure on me with the greatest of skill and care. Thank you Dr Schatz!
About Dr. Stephen Schatz, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1144289026
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
