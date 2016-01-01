Dr. Stephen Schilt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schilt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Schilt, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Schilt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Pearl Street Center815 S Pearl St, Tacoma, WA 98465 Directions (253) 396-5935
Comprehensive Mental Health1305 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402 Directions (253) 396-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Schilt, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Hawaii
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Loma Linda U Sch Med
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
