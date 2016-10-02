Dr. Stephen Schindler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Schindler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Department2620 Wilhite Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-8486
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Very Caring. Spent a lot of time with me discussing multiple problems. I felt reassured about his plan of treatment
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Wake Forest University Medical Center
- Bowman Gray/NC Bapt Hosp
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
