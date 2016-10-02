Overview

Dr. Stephen Schindler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schindler works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.