Dr. Stephen Schloss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schloss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Schloss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Schloss, MD
Dr. Stephen Schloss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Schloss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schloss' Office Locations
-
1
Emerson Urology Associates131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-8950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schloss?
Dr. Schloss performed my TURP surgery 8 years ago and it cured my severe BPH issues. He has always been available to answer my questions and communicates well.
About Dr. Stephen Schloss, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1588662407
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schloss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schloss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schloss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schloss works at
Dr. Schloss has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schloss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schloss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schloss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schloss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schloss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.