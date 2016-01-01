Overview

Dr. Stephen Schmidt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Schmidt works at Dr Sejal Quayle in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.