Dr. Stephen Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Schmidt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
Dr Sejal Quayle300 E Lincoln St, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 277-0475
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Schmidt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1750576211
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.