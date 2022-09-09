Overview of Dr. Stephen Schreck, MD

Dr. Stephen Schreck, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schreck works at LAURA HUNT AUD in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.