Dr. Stephen Schumann, MD
Dr. Stephen Schumann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Schumann and Sprowl MD Inc1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 461-1111
- Miami Valley Hospital
Dr. Schumann was recommended to me by my optometrist, Dr. William Martin, whose office is coincidentally in the same building. I had a cataract in my left eye. Dr. Schumann expertly performed the surgery and now I see better than I have for decades.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
