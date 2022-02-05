See All Ophthalmologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Stephen Schumann, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Schumann, MD

Dr. Stephen Schumann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Schumann works at Schumann and Sprowl MD Inc in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schumann's Office Locations

    Schumann and Sprowl MD Inc
    1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 461-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Cataract Removal Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Cataract Removal Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Ocular Hypertension
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Retinal Neovascularization
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Stephen Schumann, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578527461
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Schumann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schumann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schumann works at Schumann and Sprowl MD Inc in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Schumann’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

