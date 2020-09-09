Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Union Medical Group1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oakland Clinic727 E Court St, Paris, IL 61944 Directions (812) 242-3130Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Paris Community Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Schwartz for several years!!! Very understanding caring physician.
About Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.