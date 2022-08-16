Overview of Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD

Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School Of Med.



Dr. Schwartz works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Naples, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.