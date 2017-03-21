Overview

Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD is a Dermatologist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Schwartz works at STEPHEN SCHWARTZ MD in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.