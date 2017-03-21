Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD is a Dermatologist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Stephen Schwartz MD1919 N Ed Carey Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-2913
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Driscoll Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Schwartz for probably 10 years. I was surprised to find on my first visit they accept only cash or check but after the first visit I knew to bring cash. Never a long wait time except to get an appointment. Very nice man. Once there was a problem he felt that he wouldn't be the best doctor to handle it and he referred me to an excellent specialist in SA. I'll be going back next month.
About Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- Cleveland Clin Hosp
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.