Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York City
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Dmc Huron Valley-sinai Hospital1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-3456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, took his time asking me questions while examining me. Extremely thorough!
About Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Dutch and French
- 1871580092
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York City
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Dutch and French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
