See All Urologists in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Stephen Scionti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Scionti, MD

Urology
5.0 (85)
Map Pin Small Lakewood Ranch, FL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Scionti, MD

Dr. Stephen Scionti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Scionti works at Scionti Prostate Center in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Scionti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scionti Prostate Center
    6600 University Pkwy Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Scionti Prostate Center
    5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 500, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 702-5595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for Prostate Cancer  Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scionti?

    Feb 07, 2023
    Everyone was very kind. The check in was easy and our wait did not exceed ten minutes. The technician was pleasant and completed his testing in good time. We would highly recommend Scionti Prostate Center to anyone in need of their services.
    — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Scionti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Scionti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scionti to family and friends

    Dr. Scionti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scionti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Scionti, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Scionti, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255405809
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Francis Hosp & Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Scionti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scionti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scionti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scionti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scionti has seen patients for Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scionti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Scionti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scionti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scionti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scionti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Scionti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.