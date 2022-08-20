Dr. Stephen Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Scott, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Skin Medicine Usa43 Jefferson Blvd Ste 2, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 941-2830
Atmed Primary Care1524 Atwood Ave Ste 225, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-5468
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
We have been patients of Dr. Steven Scott, for over 20 years. He is personable and explains medical terms to you, especially because many of us do not understand all medical terminology. Ashly is wonderful. She works in the office/blood results, etc. She is very personable and cares about the patients. When you call, she gets right back to you.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730152505
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.