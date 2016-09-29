Overview of Dr. Stephen Seffense, MD

Dr. Stephen Seffense, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Seffense works at Mercy Clinic General Surgery in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.