Dr. Stephen Seffense, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Seffense, MD
Dr. Stephen Seffense, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Dr. Seffense's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic General Surgery7001 Rogers Ave Ste 601, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 274-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr seffins has preformed two surgerys on me and i havnt met a dr like him in a long time . I think the world of doc . He actually cares about his patients and i trust him with my life. Thank you dr seffens for all you do. D. Doyel
About Dr. Stephen Seffense, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1336158005
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seffense has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seffense accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seffense has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seffense works at
Dr. Seffense has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seffense on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seffense. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seffense.
