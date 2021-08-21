See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Stephen Seibt, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Seibt, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.

Dr. Seibt works at Schweiger Dermatology - Broadway in New York, NY with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Schweiger Dermatology - Broadway
    1727 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 489-6669
    Monday
    8:15am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Schweiger Dermatology - West Orange
    92 Old Northfield Rd Ste 22, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 878-0850
    Schweiger Dermatology - Flatiron
    21 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 537-2870

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
1199SEIU

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 21, 2021
    Dr. Seibt has been my dermatologist for 20 years. Excellent!! Responsive, helpful, knowledgeable. I HIGHLY recommend him.
    Charles M. — Aug 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Seibt, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Seibt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275578890
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Us Pub Health Svc Hsp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Us Pub Health Svc Hsp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Seibt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seibt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seibt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seibt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seibt has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seibt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seibt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seibt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seibt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seibt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

