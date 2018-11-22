Dr. Stephen Self, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Self, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Self, MD
Dr. Stephen Self, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.
Dr. Self works at
Dr. Self's Office Locations
Norton Vascular Associates210 E Gray St Ste 1002, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 636-7242
Norton Vascular Associates3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 1H, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 636-7242
Norton Vascular Associates150 Frankfort Rd, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions (502) 636-7242
Norton Vascular Associates3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 220, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7242
Hospital Affiliations
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Best Vascular Surgeon hands down. Sure the office appts. are slow but that is what comes with someone so respected. My life has been in his capable hands a few times and I wish that I could still use him but I live in Indiana and the Insurance situation is horrible between states. I am TERRIFIED with the thought of finding a new Doctor!
About Dr. Stephen Self, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174557037
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
