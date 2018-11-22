See All Vascular Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Stephen Self, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (10)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Self, MD

Dr. Stephen Self, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.

Dr. Self works at Norton Vascular Associates in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shelbyville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Self's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Vascular Associates
    210 E Gray St Ste 1002, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-7242
  2. 2
    Norton Vascular Associates
    3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 1H, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-7242
  3. 3
    Norton Vascular Associates
    150 Frankfort Rd, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-7242
  4. 4
    Norton Vascular Associates
    3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 220, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-7242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Flaget Memorial Hospital
  • Norton Hospital
  • Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 22, 2018
    Best Vascular Surgeon hands down. Sure the office appts. are slow but that is what comes with someone so respected. My life has been in his capable hands a few times and I wish that I could still use him but I live in Indiana and the Insurance situation is horrible between states. I am TERRIFIED with the thought of finding a new Doctor!
    Rebecca Decker in Tell City, IN — Nov 22, 2018
    About Dr. Stephen Self, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174557037
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Fla
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Self, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Self has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Self has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Self on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Self. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Self.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Self, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Self appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

