Dr. Stephen Sergay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sergay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sergay, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Sergay, MD
Dr. Stephen Sergay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Dr. Sergay works at
Dr. Sergay's Office Locations
-
1
Tampa Neurology Associates2919 W Swann Ave Ste 401, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 872-1548Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sergay?
My husband and I met Dr. Sergay at Memorial Hospital. We continued to see him after my husband left the hospital. He was kind, compassionate and caring. He was a good listener. I took my mother to see him when she was visiting me because I noticed a decline in her memory. Dr. Sergay told us that it’s possible a medicine she was taking might be the problem. My mom asked her doctor if he could prescribe an alternate medicine and her memory improved. I believe Dr. Sergay is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Sergay, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1164411971
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- U Witwatersrand Affil Hosps
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sergay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sergay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sergay works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sergay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sergay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sergay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sergay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.