Overview of Dr. Stephen Serynek, DO

Dr. Stephen Serynek, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Serynek works at NORTH SHORE CARDIOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE DIVISION OF PRO HEALTH in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.