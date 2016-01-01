See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Stephen Shaffer, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Shaffer, MD

Dr. Stephen Shaffer, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio, Toledo, Ohio|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.

Dr. Shaffer works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Milford, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaffer's Office Locations

    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5328
    Nemours Children's Health, Specialty Care
    101 Wellness Way, Milford, DE 19963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5928

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Impedance Testing
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Impedance Testing
Colorectal Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Resolution Esophageal Manometry Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    • Aetna
    Anthem
    • Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Cigna
    Delaware Physicians Care
    First Health
    Guardian
    Humana
    • Humana
    Medicaid
    • Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    QualCare
    Tricare
    • Tricare
    UPMC
    • UPMC

    About Dr. Stephen Shaffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1023100872
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital Of Cleveland/Rainbow Babies
    Residency
    • Med Center Of Delaware/Christiana Care
    Internship
    • Med Ctr Delaware
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Ohio, Toledo, Ohio|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
