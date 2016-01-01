Dr. Stephen Shaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Shaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Shaffer, MD
Dr. Stephen Shaffer, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio, Toledo, Ohio|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Dr. Shaffer's Office Locations
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
Nemours Children's Health, Specialty Care101 Wellness Way, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (302) 651-5928
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delaware Physicians Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
About Dr. Stephen Shaffer, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1023100872
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland/Rainbow Babies
- Med Center Of Delaware/Christiana Care
- Med Ctr Delaware
- Medical College Of Ohio, Toledo, Ohio|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dr. Shaffer speaks German.
