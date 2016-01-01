Overview of Dr. Stephen Shaffer, MD

Dr. Stephen Shaffer, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio, Toledo, Ohio|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.



Dr. Shaffer works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Milford, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.