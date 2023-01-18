Overview

Dr. Stephen Shafizadeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.



Dr. Shafizadeh works at CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.