Dr. Stephen Shafizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Shafizadeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.
Dr. Shafizadeh works at
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute6020 Warden Road Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I affectionately call him Dr. Save the Day. Also, It’s a tad easier to say than Shafizadeh! He was professional and patient with me every moment. He explains things so well. I had a large meningioma removed from my frontal lobe 8 weeks ago. I feel better than I have in 5 years. I’ll always be grateful to him and his staff. Everyone that works there was so good to me. Especially Larolin!! The hospital staff was excellent from beginning to end. I’m thankful for the Arkansas Neurology Institute, and Dr. Shafizadeh’s skills and attitude. The world is a better place with him in it. And I’m thankful to my friend Lou Ann Cushman for helping me find the best surgeon I’ve ever known.
About Dr. Stephen Shafizadeh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Male
- 1508177114
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Neuroscience Institute|Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern University Medical School
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System|University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent North
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafizadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafizadeh works at
Dr. Shafizadeh speaks Persian and Spanish.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafizadeh.
