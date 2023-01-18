See All Neurosurgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Stephen Shafizadeh, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (109)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Shafizadeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.

Dr. Shafizadeh works at CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute
    6020 Warden Road Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Hydrocephalus
Treatment frequency



Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stephen Shafizadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1508177114
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arkansas Neuroscience Institute|Northwestern University Medical School
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Internship
    • University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System|University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
    • CHI St. Vincent North

