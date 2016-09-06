Dr. Stephen Sheppard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sheppard, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Sheppard, MD
Dr. Stephen Sheppard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Sheppard's Office Locations
Azalea City Plastic Surgery PC3719 Dauphin St Ste 101, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am now 3 weeks post-op for breast augmentation under the muscle w/ nipple lift and feeling great. The staff is fantastic- I loved Leslie and Becky! Dr. Sheppard is great. He's very kind and answered all my questions. I have had very little pain and soreness after the initial 3 days and the incisions are healing very nicely. I would absolutely recommend them. They were very helpful with financing and payment as well. I'll definitely go back if I ever decide to do any other cosmetic procedures.
About Dr. Stephen Sheppard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- University of Tennessee
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheppard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheppard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheppard speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.
